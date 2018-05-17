Usca Ria LLC Purchases 2,993 Shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,042 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the airline’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the airline’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Stephens set a $74.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.42 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

In other news, Chairman Gary C. Kelly sold 38,779 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,247,243.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 581,029 shares in the company, valued at $33,670,630.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 8,323 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $490,058.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,826.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,473 shares of company stock worth $6,296,091. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines opened at $53.01 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 23.25%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

