Usca Ria LLC Grows Stake in TJX Companies (TJX)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies opened at $85.19 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $920,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,041,228.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $82,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $9,532,558. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Northcoast Research set a $90.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen set a $92.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

