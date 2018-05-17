US Foods (USFD) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $35.82

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.82 and last traded at $35.76, with a volume of 54880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 price target on shares of US Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Get US Foods alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. US Foods had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Rickard sold 17,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $557,189.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 163,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $5,394,903.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,266,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 803,603 shares of company stock worth $26,855,726. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in US Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.