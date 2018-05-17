US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Energy Transfer Equity (ETE)

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) – US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Energy Transfer Equity in a research report issued on Monday, May 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer Equity’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Energy Transfer Equity alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer Equity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a report on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Energy Transfer Equity from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer Equity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

NYSE:ETE opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Energy Transfer Equity has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $16.56.

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.94 billion. Energy Transfer Equity had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,990,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $454,583,000 after buying an additional 1,618,199 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 27,048,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $384,358,000 after buying an additional 1,240,214 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 1,626.0% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,490,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 6,114,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,294,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,442,000 after buying an additional 3,440,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 5,435,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,785,000 after buying an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Energy Transfer Equity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.83%.

About Energy Transfer Equity

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.