US Bancorp DE Has $33.53 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $33,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, University of Texas Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

Phillips 66 opened at $118.16 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $116.15 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

