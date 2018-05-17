US Bancorp DE Has $30 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $30,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $39.77.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems.

