Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Urstadt Biddle Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.5537024663435 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties opened at $20.32 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $781.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 82 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

