UroGen Pharma (URGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Raymond James raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. UroGen Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of UroGen Pharma opened at $62.75 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.91 million and a PE ratio of -29.04.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $34,101,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $15,363,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 6,255.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 279,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 1,285.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 147,628 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

