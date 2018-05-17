UroGen Pharma (URGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

UroGen Pharma opened at $62.75 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $61.50.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $34,101,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $15,363,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 6,255.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 279,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 1,285.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 147,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 412.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 price objective on UroGen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised UroGen Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.