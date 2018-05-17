Urban Outfitters (URBN) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $43.18

Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.18 and last traded at $42.94, with a volume of 169405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. MKM Partners upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David W. Mccreight sold 147,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $5,677,674.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $31,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,295 shares of company stock worth $14,551,402 in the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,357,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,052 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 263.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,137,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,887,000 after purchasing an additional 824,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 113.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,042,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,528,000 after purchasing an additional 555,116 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $18,370,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $15,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

