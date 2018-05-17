Urban Outfitters (URBN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

URBN stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David W. Mccreight sold 147,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $5,677,674.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $405,331.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,295 shares of company stock valued at $14,551,402. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

