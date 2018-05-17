Universal Health Services (UHS) & Surgery Partners (SGRY) Critical Contrast

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) and Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Surgery Partners does not pay a dividend. Universal Health Services pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Universal Health Services and Surgery Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Services $10.41 billion 1.08 $752.30 million $7.53 15.80 Surgery Partners $1.34 billion 0.71 -$52.98 million ($0.84) -23.21

Universal Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than Surgery Partners. Surgery Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Health Services and Surgery Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Services 0 3 11 0 2.79 Surgery Partners 1 3 4 0 2.38

Universal Health Services presently has a consensus target price of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.78%. Surgery Partners has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.40%. Given Universal Health Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Universal Health Services is more favorable than Surgery Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Health Services has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgery Partners has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Universal Health Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Universal Health Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Surgery Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Services and Surgery Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Services 7.34% 15.24% 7.15% Surgery Partners -5.13% -1.90% -0.50%

Summary

Universal Health Services beats Surgery Partners on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. As of February 28, 2018, it owned and/or operated 326 inpatient facilities, and 32 outpatient and other facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, and Virgin Islands. Universal Health Services, Inc. founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc. is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services; Ancillary Services; and Optical Services. The Surgical Facility Services segment consists of the operation of ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals, and includes the anesthesia services of the company. The Ancillary Services segment operates a diagnostic laboratory and multi-specialty physician practices. The Optical Services segment involves an optical laboratory and an optical products group purchasing organization. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.