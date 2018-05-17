United Rentals (URI) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

Press coverage about United Rentals (NYSE:URI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Rentals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 47.0282064839292 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.64.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.36. 778,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.56. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $164.99 and a 12 month high of $166.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 39.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jessica Graziano sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $296,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $5,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,237,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,864 shares of company stock valued at $14,991,556. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

