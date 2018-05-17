United Natural Foods (UNFI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Natural Foods earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.4986616917321 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $51.00 price objective on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group set a $53.00 price objective on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Pivotal Research set a $34.00 price objective on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $339,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 3,990 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,360.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

