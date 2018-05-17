United Natural Foods (UNFI) Holdings Increased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.11% of United Natural Foods worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

United Natural Foods opened at $46.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.33. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 3,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,360.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $339,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.66 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $51.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $57.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

