United Insurance (UIHC) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $20.88

United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.88 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 2490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Raymond James downgraded United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

The firm has a market cap of $893.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. United Insurance had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.05%. equities research analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.54 per share, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 676,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 254,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,207,000 after buying an additional 112,204 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

