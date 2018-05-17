United Fire & Casualty (UFCS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from United Fire & Casualty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.46. United Fire & Casualty has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $258.66 million during the quarter. United Fire & Casualty had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Mary K. Quass sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $152,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,300.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Barrie W. Ernst sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $337,417.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $692,585. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFCS. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of United Fire & Casualty in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised United Fire & Casualty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised United Fire & Casualty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised United Fire & Casualty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

United Fire & Casualty Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

