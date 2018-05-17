United Bank Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

United Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.3% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 195,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 172,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 324,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $46.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

