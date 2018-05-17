Union Bankshares (UBSH) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $41.18

Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:UBSH) hit a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.18 and last traded at $41.04, with a volume of 8859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Merion Capital Group raised their target price on Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.73 million. research analysts forecast that Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

In other news, Director G William Beale sold 32,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $1,271,978.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,490.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

