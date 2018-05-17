Unifi (UFI) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -0.05

News headlines about Unifi (NYSE:UFI) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Unifi earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 47.8806077685518 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE UFI traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $31.69. 1,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,963. Unifi has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). Unifi had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $165.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.12 million. equities analysts expect that Unifi will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UFI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Unifi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $353,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop bought 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,915.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 85,196 shares of company stock worth $2,731,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company operates through three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

