Umpqua Holdings Co. (UMPQ) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 578,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,263 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Umpqua worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Umpqua by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,884,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,403,000 after acquiring an additional 401,437 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Umpqua by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,282,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,144 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Umpqua by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,605,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,635 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 13.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,494,000 after acquiring an additional 241,501 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Umpqua by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,804,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,533,000 after acquiring an additional 344,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua opened at $23.97 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Umpqua had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Umpqua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.