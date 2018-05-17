Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $280.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty outpaced the industry in the past three months owing to a solid sales trend. While fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 sales were in line with estimates, the company delivered sales beat in 15 of the last 17 quarters. Further, the company has been gaining from its effective marketing initiatives, sturdy e-commerce business and superb salon operations. Notably, Ulta Beauty recorded 60.4% growth in e-commerce sales, which helped it to stand out amid intense online competition. In addition, market share gains and benefits from the loyalty program are aiding the results. However, the company’s margins were under pressure due to deleveraged merchandise margins, one-time bonus payment related to tax reforms and higher SG&A expenses. Further, operating margin is expected to decline at a modest rate in fiscal 2018. Nevertheless, management issued bullish earnings and sales outlook for the fiscal year.”

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ULTA. UBS assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray set a $212.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr downgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.73 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.96.

Ulta Beauty traded up $2.74, reaching $254.76, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,318. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $251.50 and a 12 month high of $253.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $625.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.82, for a total transaction of $4,770,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 427,333 shares in the company, valued at $92,654,341.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 16,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.99, for a total transaction of $3,371,039.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,902,678.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,286 shares of company stock valued at $8,826,129. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $163,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.