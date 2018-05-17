Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 490.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,389,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.96.

Shares of Ulta Beauty opened at $252.02 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $251.50 and a 12 month high of $253.55.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $625.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.82, for a total transaction of $4,770,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 427,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,654,341.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $685,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,525.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,286 shares of company stock valued at $8,826,129. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

