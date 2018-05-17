UBS Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI)

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €45.00 ($53.57) price target by analysts at UBS in a report released on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DWNI. JPMorgan Chase set a €42.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($48.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($52.38) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €43.00 ($51.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.74 ($48.50).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen opened at €39.04 ($46.48) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($36.29) and a one year high of €38.09 ($45.35).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

