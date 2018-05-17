UBS Begins Coverage on Mastercard (MA)

Analysts at UBS began coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.33.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $200.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $191.53 and a 12-month high of $192.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $3,253,556.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,904.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $44,450,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,209 shares of company stock worth $56,620,393 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Mastercard by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

