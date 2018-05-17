U.S. Cellular (USM) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.13

News headlines about U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. U.S. Cellular earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.9268613058158 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded U.S. Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

USM stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.48. U.S. Cellular has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. U.S. Cellular had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Cellular will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $76,808.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $185,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre Drake sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $53,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,962 shares of company stock worth $279,284 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

