U.S. Bancorp (USB) Receives $58.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman P.W. Parker sold 98,485 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $5,510,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $556,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,881,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,775 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,461,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,086,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,040,000 after purchasing an additional 287,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,660,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,865,000 after purchasing an additional 116,418 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,794,000 after purchasing an additional 572,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,033,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,717,000 after purchasing an additional 512,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

