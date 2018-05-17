U.S. Bancorp (USB) Receives $58.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.64.
Several research firms have commented on USB. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $51.17.
In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman P.W. Parker sold 98,485 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $5,510,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $556,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,881,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,775 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,461,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,086,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,040,000 after purchasing an additional 287,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,660,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,865,000 after purchasing an additional 116,418 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,794,000 after purchasing an additional 572,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,033,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,717,000 after purchasing an additional 512,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.