Tyers Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Tyers Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $389.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.76.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.30, for a total value of $555,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael A. Hardesty sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total transaction of $1,032,467.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,359. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman opened at $320.93 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.52. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $320.22 and a 52-week high of $324.92.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

