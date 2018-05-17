Tyers Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,924 Shares of Allison Transmission (ALSN)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on Allison Transmission and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Shares of Allison Transmission opened at $43.04 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director James A. Star sold 30,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,211,848.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star sold 108,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $4,578,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,660 shares of company stock worth $14,998,735. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.