Tyers Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Extended Stay America (STAY)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 273.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,968 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Extended Stay America worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STAY. Engine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,266,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,367,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,984,000 after acquiring an additional 847,811 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,090,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 641,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,212,000.

STAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,679.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America opened at $19.61 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.38 million. Extended Stay America had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Extended Stay America will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Extended Stay America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

