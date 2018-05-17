Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Insider William Roth Sells 16,141 Shares

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) insider William Roth sold 16,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $250,992.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 728,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TWO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 36,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,985. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.30. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.64 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 72.16% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,597,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,335 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 314,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 119,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $10,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.