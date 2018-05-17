Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Stake Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 637.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,082 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,339 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 356,548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 60,874 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,041,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,016,000 after acquiring an additional 424,814 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Twitter to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

In related news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $21,067,632.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,030,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,688,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $112,889.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,125,257 shares of company stock worth $131,090,041. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.23. Twitter Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 546.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Twitter had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

