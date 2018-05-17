TUI Group (TUIFY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI Group (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TUI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th.

TUI Group opened at $11.75 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. TUI Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TUI Group (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter. research analysts expect that TUI Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. The company operates through Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism segments. It is involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses, as well as owns and operates hotels and resorts.

