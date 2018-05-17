TUI Group (TUI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TUI Group (LON:TUI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,664.17 ($22.57).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TUI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TUI Group from GBX 1,645 ($22.31) to GBX 1,730 ($23.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TUI Group in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TUI Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.70) to GBX 1,800 ($24.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on TUI Group from GBX 1,790 ($24.28) to GBX 1,800 ($24.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on TUI Group from GBX 1,525 ($20.69) to GBX 1,735 ($23.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

TUI Group traded up GBX 24 ($0.33), reaching GBX 1,803.50 ($24.46), during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 1,175,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. TUI Group has a 1-year low of GBX 934.38 ($12.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,687.93 ($22.90).

About TUI Group

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. The company operates through Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism segments. It is involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses, as well as owns and operates hotels and resorts.

