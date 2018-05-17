Tronc (TRNC) Shares Bought by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,849 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned 0.50% of Tronc worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronc by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 715,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 287,998 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronc in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronc by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 136,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronc by 237.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 82,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tronc by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 78,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tronc in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tronc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tronc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Tronc opened at $17.09 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $591.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.98. Tronc has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $355.62 million during the quarter. Tronc had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 37.89%. equities research analysts expect that Tronc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronc Company Profile

tronc, Inc, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

