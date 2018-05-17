Trivago NV (TRVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trivago NV (NASDAQ:TRVG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Trivago from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Trivago in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trivago from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trivago in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $17,402,000. Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $5,462,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Trivago by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 553,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 424,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Trivago by 357.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 387,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trivago by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 277,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 201,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 1.21. Trivago has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. Trivago had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. research analysts expect that Trivago will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

