Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Wells Fargo cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.78.

Triumph Bancorp opened at $40.90 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.34 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 750 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $29,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 132.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $431,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 466.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 33.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

