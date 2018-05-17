TripAdvisor (TRIP) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”

Macquarie upgraded shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. DA Davidson set a $49.00 price target on TripAdvisor and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised TripAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on TripAdvisor to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.84.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.04. 8,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,029. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.84. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $49.59.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The travel company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.02 million. TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the travel company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,118,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 52.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,150 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after buying an additional 161,746 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155,333 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 343,919 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $61,301,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.