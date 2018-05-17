Trinity Biotech (TRIB) versus Neogen (NEOG) Financial Review

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) and Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Trinity Biotech has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neogen has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Trinity Biotech and Neogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Biotech $99.14 million 0.95 -$40.27 million $0.26 17.31 Neogen $361.59 million 10.54 $43.79 million $0.86 85.90

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Biotech. Trinity Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trinity Biotech and Neogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Neogen 0 4 0 0 2.00

Neogen has a consensus target price of $62.33, suggesting a potential downside of 15.62%. Given Neogen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neogen is more favorable than Trinity Biotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Neogen shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Neogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Biotech and Neogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Biotech -41.38% 3.26% 1.28% Neogen 14.82% 11.49% 10.31%

Summary

Neogen beats Trinity Biotech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes products in the enzyme-linked immunosorbent, western blot, and cytotoxicity assay formats; and provides reagent products, such as ACE, bile acids, lactate, oxalate, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase for diagnosis of liver and kidney diseases, as well as haemolytic anaemia. In addition, the company sells raw materials to the life sciences industry and research institutes. Further, it offers Uni-Gold S. pneumoniae, Uni-Gold Legionella, Uni-Gold C. difficile, and Uni-Gold Syphilis products. The company sells its products through its direct sales force in the United States; and a network of independent distributors and strategic partners internationally. Its customers include public health facilities, hospitals, and other outreach facilities, as well as clinical and reference laboratories. Trinity Biotech plc was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells. This segment offers its products primarily to food and feed, and grain processors and processors; meat and poultry processors, seafood processors, fruit and vegetable producers, and dairies; laboratories; and producers of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, veterinary vaccines, and nutraceutical products. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topical and diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides, and genomics testing services for the animal safety market. This segment offers various products for researchers to detect biologically active substances. Its drug detection immunoassay test kits are used for the detection of abused and therapeutic drugs in farm and racing animals; detection of drug residues in meat and meat products; and human forensic toxicology drug screening applications. In addition, this segment's products are also used to maintain sanitary conditions and limit the potential hazards of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and retail chains. Neogen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

