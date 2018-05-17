Trimble (TRMB) & OYO Geospace (GEOS) Financial Contrast

OYO Geospace (NASDAQ: GEOS) and Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OYO Geospace and Trimble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OYO Geospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Trimble 0 4 5 0 2.56

Trimble has a consensus price target of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.68%. Given Trimble’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trimble is more favorable than OYO Geospace.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OYO Geospace and Trimble’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OYO Geospace $73.72 million 2.14 -$56.79 million N/A N/A Trimble $2.65 billion 3.27 $121.10 million $1.28 27.17

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than OYO Geospace.

Risk & Volatility

OYO Geospace has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trimble has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of OYO Geospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Trimble shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of OYO Geospace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Trimble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OYO Geospace and Trimble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OYO Geospace -66.59% -24.62% -23.36% Trimble 4.64% 14.28% 8.26%

Summary

Trimble beats OYO Geospace on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OYO Geospace Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems, permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services, geophones and geophone strings, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, telemetry cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, multi-component sensors, seismic borehole acquisition systems, and various other products. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment also provides other non-seismic products that consist of sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication for the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables and connectors; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. This segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators. The Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products and services to the construction, engineering, mining, oil and gas, energy and utilities, government, and land management sectors; and geographic information systems. The Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services that consist of guidance and positioning systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions primarily to customers working in agriculture, forestry, and utilities. The Transportation segment offers solutions under the Trimble, PeopleNet, GEOTrac, TMW, and ALK Technologies brands to customers working in transportation, including transportation and logistics, automotive, rail, and field service management. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

