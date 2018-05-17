Trilogy Global Advisors LP Invests $1.12 Million in Huazhu Hotels Group (HTHT)

Trilogy Global Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,080,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,259,000 after acquiring an additional 692,403 shares during the period. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 446,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 285,215 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,872,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,322,000 after purchasing an additional 233,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Huazhu Hotels Group from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. T.H. Capital set a $175.00 price target on Huazhu Hotels Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Shares of HTHT opened at $171.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Huazhu Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $163.91 and a 52 week high of $173.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Huazhu Hotels Group shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, May 25th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, April 20th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, May 21st.

Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Huazhu Hotels Group had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $340.42 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that Huazhu Hotels Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Hotels Group

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers.

