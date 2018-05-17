Trilogy Global Advisors LP Has $20.65 Million Stake in Banco de Chile (BCH)

Trilogy Global Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,313 shares during the period. Banco de Chile accounts for approximately 1.9% of Trilogy Global Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trilogy Global Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Banco de Chile worth $20,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 38,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCH stock opened at $96.20 on Thursday. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $93.95 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCH. ValuEngine upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

