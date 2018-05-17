Trilogy Global Advisors LP Decreases Position in Banco Bradesco (BBD)

Trilogy Global Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,890,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378,230 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco comprises approximately 4.3% of Trilogy Global Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trilogy Global Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Banco Bradesco worth $46,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,520,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,770,000 after buying an additional 8,491,079 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 617.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 214,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 184,632 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBD. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

BBD stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, companies, and corporations and institutions. The company operates in two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. It accepts demand and time deposits, checking and savings accounts, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.