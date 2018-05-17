Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Trillium Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.86. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.13. research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 109,406 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.