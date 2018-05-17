TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.09

News coverage about TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TriCo Bancshares earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5655616368573 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares opened at $38.09 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.57 and a one year high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $57.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.89 million. research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

