TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Trading Down 6.1%

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.95. 1,555,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,708,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPH. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Gabelli downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $586.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 28,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $511,985.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,187.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 28,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $513,761.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,187.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,386 shares of company stock worth $1,313,870. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 1,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

