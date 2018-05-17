Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Co. (WPM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Co. (NYSE:WPM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,660,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,310,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after buying an additional 43,594 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,401,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,706,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,137,000 after buying an additional 183,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals opened at $21.47 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.39. Wheaton Precious Metals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Co. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.