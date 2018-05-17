Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 8,155 Shares of iRhythm (IRTC)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of iRhythm (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 196.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iRhythm were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm by 109.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after purchasing an additional 364,422 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 594,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 271,543 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 814,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,657,000 after purchasing an additional 262,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after purchasing an additional 120,352 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Scott sold 8,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $557,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,499 shares in the company, valued at $557,109.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay K. Lathi sold 114,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $7,575,355.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,452 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,410 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of iRhythm opened at $67.81 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . iRhythm has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

iRhythm (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). iRhythm had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. iRhythm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of iRhythm in a research note on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered iRhythm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised iRhythm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on iRhythm in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

