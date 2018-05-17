Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. Sells 1,481 Shares

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $165,131.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trex traded up $3.06, hitting $114.29, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,108. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.29 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 2.27.

Trex shares are set to split on Wednesday, May 30th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, May 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 15th.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase 2,900,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Trex by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

