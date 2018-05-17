Tredje AP fonden Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 465,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 823,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,552,000 after buying an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $81.19 and a 12-month high of $81.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

In related news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $67,933.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,472 shares of company stock worth $29,328,215. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group set a $93.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.21.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

